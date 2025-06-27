Yet another chilling incident exposing glaring lapses in campus safety has been reported from Kolkata where a female student at the Kasba Law College was allegedly gang-raped within the college premises on the evening of June 25, raising urgent questions about the security of educational institutions.

Three individuals, two current students and one former student, have been arrested in connection with the crime. Acting swiftly after the victim lodged a police complaint, authorities apprehended the suspects from the Talbagan area. Investigations reveal that the ex-student is believed to be the main accused, while police are probing the involvement of the other two.

CCTV footage is being scrutinized, and a forensic team will examine the crime scene to gather critical evidence. The victim was taken to Chittaranjan National Medical College for medical tests.

Shockingly, this horrifying case comes less than a year after the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College, highlighting repeated failures to ensure student safety.

The silence from the Kasba Law College administration has fueled public outrage, as calls grow louder for accountability and stronger campus security across Kolkata.