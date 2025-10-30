In his address to a public rally in poll-bound Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed RJD and Congress using songs promoting the infamous jungle era-like violence, killings and kidnappings.

“During the RJD’s rule, nearly 35–40 thousand kidnappings took place. Today’s youth can hardly imagine how terrifying that situation was. The crying and distressed parents made no difference to the RJD then, and even today, they have no concern for your happiness or sorrow. They have nothing to do with your worries…I simply cannot imagine, songs about theft, pistols, and double-barrel guns being played in election rallies. This reflects their mindset and their intentions. The RJD–Congress people are even threatening to abduct our sisters and daughters. Such shameful acts are being encouraged to spread fear…” PM Modi said.

Notably, OpIndia reported recently how the supporters of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are threatening people with the return of the infamous Gunda Raj if they are voted to power.

Songs with obscene visuals and cheap lyrics have been a part of poll campaigns in Bihar. However, RJD supporters are making songs with crowd brandishing guns, rifles and lathis, glorifying violence, implying dominance, caste-based intimidation, specifically a “Yadav Raj”, abduction of those who dare to oppose them.

In one such song,”Koi boltere, Rabri Yadav ji ke raj chali” (Rabri Yadav’s rule is coming), the lyrics glorify the idea of ‘Yadav supremacy’ just as it used to be during the Gunda Raj in the era of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav during 1990s.

Not only the supporters of RJD but actor and RJD candidate from Chhapra, Khesari Lal Yadav also featured in a casteist song promoting ‘Yadav supremacy’. In the “Maar dehab goli…Ahirey ke chali” (Ahirs will dominate) song released around four months back, Khesari Yadav is seen performing on glorifying lathi and rifle of ‘Yadav ji’.