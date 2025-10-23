In poll-bound Bihar, political parties are trying all tactics at hand to woo voters on their side, be it promising freebies, welfare schemes to serving hollow rhetorics. Call it uncouthness or self-goal, the supporters of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are threatening people with the return of the infamous Gunda Raj if they are voted to power.

Songs with obscene visuals and cheap lyrics have been a part of poll campaigns in Bihar. However, RJD supporters are making songs with crowd brandishing guns, rifles and lathis, glorifying violence, implying dominance, caste-based intimidation, specifically a “Yadav Raj”, abduction of those who dare to oppose them.

YouTube and Instagram are flooding with pro-RJD song tracks and reels racking up thousands of views.

In one such song,”Koi boltere, Rabri Yadav ji ke raj chali” (Rabri Yadav’s rule is coming), the lyrics glorify the idea of ‘Yadav supremacy’ just as it used to be during the Gunda Raj in the era of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav during 1990s.

*USE headphones… 🎧



RJD = यादवों का राज? 🤔



बिहार में 1990 का गुंडाराज वापस लाने की तैयारी है?



विपक्ष में यह हालत है… तो सरकार में आने पर पता नहीं क्या करेंगे… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0xogpr9Kvl — Mohit Bharat (@MohitBharatYBP) October 8, 2025

Another song threating kidnap says “Bhaiya ke aave da satta mein, katta sata ke utha lebo ghara se re” (Let bhaiya come in power, we will abduct you from you house by point gun at you). This song released on YouTube on 7th October has garnered over 2 lakh views.

Similarly, one song titled “RJD sarkar banto, bhaiya rangdaar banto” (When RJD will form government, bhaiya (Yadav) will become rangdaar/mafia dons) by Deepak Raj Yadav also glorifies RJD’s hooliganism. The song contains lyrics saying that Yadavs will become mafia rangdaar after RJD comes to power and weapons will be kept in every home.

Not only the supporters of RJD but actor and RJD candidate from Chhapra, Khesari Lal Yadav also featured in a casteist song promoting ‘Yadav supremacy’. In the “Maar dehab goli…Ahirey ke chali” (Ahirs will dominate) song released around four months back, Khesari Yadav is seen performing on glorifying lathi and rifle of ‘Yadav ji’.

Recently, Khesari Yadav drew flak from the BJP for his vulgar songs. In his defence, the actor and singer-turned politician said that some of his songs were a “mistake”. To justify the vulgarity in his songs, Khesari even said that his songs do not cause waterlogging, or ruin education system, not realising that casteist and obscene content he is creating and promoting is flooding the minds of Bihari youth, especially his supporters with caste-supremacist mindset and justification of violence to establish caste dominance.

Another song composed by a group of RJD supporters titled, “Lalu ji ke laalten, Tejashwi ji ke tel”, essentially says that those against RJD will be burnt with matchsticks.

There are numerous Bhojpuri songs glorifying Yadav caste, caste-based violence and gun culture. One such song has lyrics saying this is an era of Ahirs/Yadavs and thus everyone will have to bow down before them.

Similarly, one song contains lyrics “Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Ahir rangdaar rahega”.

‘भैया के आवे दे सत्ता में, रे उठा लेब सटा के कट्टा घरा से रे’



बिहार चुनाव आते ही, राजद समर्थित, यादवों के नाम पर गुंडागर्दी करने वाले यूट्यूबिये गायक अभी से जंगलराज की धमकी दे रहे हैं।



जिस लालू के जंगलराज की वजह से इतने साल से विपक्ष में हैं आज भी RJD के सपने उसी जंगलराज के… pic.twitter.com/8K9eXQC8QK — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) October 23, 2025

RJD and its supporters want Yadav-dominant Gunda Raj in Bihar?

Casteism, glorification of crime, violence and obscenity have become too mainstream in Bihar elections to ignore. What seems like harmless entertainment and mere over-dramatization, in reality, gives a glimpse of how Bihar could actually get engulfed in caste-based violence, revenge attacks and utter chaos if those intending to establish supremacy of one particular caste manage to get to the helm of power.

These concerns cannot be dismissed as mere apprehension given the Gunda Raj or Jungle Raj in Bihar during the era of scam-convicted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in 1990s and early 2000s. During 15 -year RJD rule, law enforcement collapsed, crimes became rampant, economy decayed, kidnappings for ransom became a thriving industry, mass murders, caste clashes became the new normal. This opprobrious era also marked the rise of brutal ‘Bahubalis’ like Mohammed Shahabuddin and Mohammed Taslimuddin, who ran their fiefdom with impunity. Police became puppet of the RJD government, and migration of youth in search of job and to flee violence contributed to the law and economic collapse in the state. The murder of Dalit IAS Officer G Krishnaiyyah, Champa Biswas rape case, Shilpi-Gautam rape and murder case and numerous such cases are enough to remind what era of horror Lalu’s Jungle Raj was.

However, the Yadavs enjoyed caste-based dominance. In fact, Rohini Acharya’s mob-style wedding exemplified that dominance RJD and its supporters enjoyed based on the Kursi and Bandook (power and gun). Car dealerships and furniture shops were looted all while the police was either hand-in-glove or turned a blind eye to save themselves. Apparently, the casteist songs being made by pro-RJD content creators advocate for a return of Gunda Raj/Jungle Raj where pro-RJD Ahirs would rule the ruins.

It took many years for Lalu Yadav to face conviction in corruption cases. While Bihar has become no utopia in post RJD days, the state’s return to the same Gunda raj and one-caste-dominance era will essentially kill all hopes for Bihar’s development and rise.