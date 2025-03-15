Thursday, September 25, 2025

‘Thumka lagao nahi toh suspend kar diye jaoge’: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav directs a policeman to dance during Holi event

RJD leader and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav was seen directing a policeman to dance during the Holi event organised at his residence on Friday, March 14.

“Thumka lagao nahi toh suspend kar diye jaoge (Start dancing or you’ll be suspended)” Tej Pratap Yadav says, directing the policeman to dance. The policeman subsequently raises his hand and shakes a leg.

The incident took place at the residence of Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu and Rabri Devi. It provided a glimpse into the “Jungle Raj”, a term that describes the lawlessness and poor governance in Bihar during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure (1990-2005), including his wife Rabri Devi’s rule, when the police force was widely seen as ineffective, politically influenced, and working at the behest of those in power.

