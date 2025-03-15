‘Thumka lagao nahi toh suspend kar diye jaoge’: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav directs a policeman to dance during Holi event

RJD leader and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav was seen directing a policeman to dance during the Holi event organised at his residence on Friday, March 14.

“Thumka lagao nahi toh suspend kar diye jaoge (Start dancing or you’ll be suspended)” Tej Pratap Yadav says, directing the policeman to dance. The policeman subsequently raises his hand and shakes a leg.

VIDEO | A policeman was seen dancing on the instruction of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav during Holi celebration at his residence in Patna. #tejpratapyadav #Holi #Patna pic.twitter.com/oCIP0kL03r — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2025

The incident took place at the residence of Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu and Rabri Devi. It provided a glimpse into the “Jungle Raj”, a term that describes the lawlessness and poor governance in Bihar during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure (1990-2005), including his wife Rabri Devi’s rule, when the police force was widely seen as ineffective, politically influenced, and working at the behest of those in power.