Robin Uthappa says that if Shreyas Iyer wins IPL title with Punjab, he will be next Indian Captain

During IPL auction, IPL franchise Punjab Kings went out of their way to secure the services of Shreyas Iyer. For a few minutes, Shreyas Iyer was the most expensive player ever in IPL history before Rishabh Pant stole that crown.

The record earlier stood with Mitchell Starc, at 24.75 Crores, and then Shreyas Iyer broke it with a bid of 26.75 crores. However, Rishabh Pant soon surpassed Iyer in the same set, earning a mammoth INR 27 crore from Lucknow Super Giants.

Iyer is currently not a part of the Indian T20I setup, losing his place in the side last year.