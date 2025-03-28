Rs 1186 crores approved for NH-37 between Silchar and Jiribam, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informs

Central govt has approved Rs 1186.20 crores for the four-laning of a 13-km stretch in the NH-37 between Silchar in Assam, and Jiribam, Manipur. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed that this corridor will significantly enhance connectivity between Meghalaya, Assam, and Manipur by linking Imphal through the Jiribam-Silchar-Ratacherra-Kalain-Jowai-Shillong route on NH-37, providing seamless access to Manipur’s capital.

The proposed greenfield alignment will improve access for settlements along the existing road, fostering economic activities and facilitating better connectivity to healthcare, education, and marketplaces. This infrastructural upgrade will also strengthen social linkages and enhance travel efficiency.

Moreover, the project is expected to generate new economic and employment opportunities by providing improved access to markets, production centres, and other hubs of economic activity, thereby boosting the region’s overall development and prosperity.