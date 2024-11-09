Saturday, November 9, 2024

Russia considers creating ‘ministry of sex’ to arrest the demographic decline

Russian government, under President Vladimir Putin, is considering establishing a “ministry of sex” to tackle the country’s declining birth rate. As per a report in reports, Nina Ostanina, 68, chairwoman of the Russian Parliament’s Committee on Family Protection, Paternity, Maternity, and Childhood, is reviewing a petition advocating for such a ministry.

Reportedly, President Putin is very concerned with the demographic decline in Russia, and plans to reverse it by boosting birth rate.

Reportedly, one of the proposals is to turn off the Internet, and the lights, between 10 pm and 2 am, to encourage couples to engage in intimate activities.

Another proposal is that the government should fund first dates up to 5,000 rubles (INR 4,300) to promote relationships. Yet another proposal is to pay stay-at-home mothers for housework.

