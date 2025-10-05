Russia has reportedly dismissed the media reports claiming that it would supply RD-93MA engines to Pakistan for integration into the JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets. Russia refuted the claims, saying that it doesn’t have “such a level of cooperation with Pakistan”, as reported by WION. “No confirmation on such a development. It looks illogical for serious and professional observers, who trace big deals ahead between Russia and India. Don’t have such a level of cooperation with Pakistan, which would make India feel uncomfortable,” said a Russian source quoted by WION.

The clarification comes as a setback to the Congress Party, which was quick to use the media reports as an opportunity to attack the Modi government, without bothering to verify them. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh mocked the Modi government, saying that Russia ignored India in agreeing to supply the jet engines to Pakistan. “The Modi government must explain why Russia – once India’s most reliable strategic ally – has chosen to ignore New Delhi’s appeals and proceed with supplying advanced RD-93MA engines to Pakistan’s fleet of Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets. The latest Block III variant of this aircraft will feature the upgraded engine and the same PL-15 missiles believed to have been used against our country during Operation Sindoor. The IAF Chief has also stated that the JF-17 may be among the Pakistani fighters that were used against us,” wrote Ramesh on X on Saturday (4th October).

The Modi government must explain why Russia – once India’s most reliable strategic ally – has chosen to ignore New Delhi’s appeals and proceed with supplying advanced RD-93MA engines to Pakistan’s fleet of Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets. The latest Block III variant of this… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 4, 2025

Demanding an explanation for the fake media reports, the Congress politician further wrote, “The government owes the nation an explanation as to why a long-time and trusted partner like Russia is now providing military support to Pakistan, even as India continues to purchase S-400 missile systems and negotiates for Su-57 stealth fighters from Moscow”.

Ramesh went to describe the fake Russia-Pakistan deal as a failure of PM Modi’s “personalised brand of diplomacy”. “This development underscores yet another failure of Prime Minister Modi’s personalised brand of diplomacy, which prioritises image-building and global spectacle over national interests. Years of high-profile summits, choreographed photo opportunities with hugs, and grandstanding on the world stage have failed to yield substantive outcomes,” said the Congress leader.

The fake news comes at a time when India and Russia are set to strengthen their ties by taking part in the upcoming India-Russia annual summit in December in India. The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, will be travelling to India to participate in the annual summit. Last week, President Putin said that he was looking forward to his trip to India in December and was awaiting his meeting with his “dear friend” and “our trustworthy partner, PM Modi”. Last year, PM Modi visited Russia for the annual summit.

India-Russia defence ties are set to strengthen with India acquiring more S-400 systems and S-500 missile defence system. Russia has also offered to sell its Su-57 fighter aircraft, and India might buy a couple of squadron of the jet to meet the requirement for 5th generation jet till India’s own AMCA is ready.

Notably, the Chinese JF-17 Thunder fighter jet is powered by the Russian engines only. China purchases the engines from Russia to be used in jets made by it. JF-17 is jointly manufactured by Pakistan and China, and its final assembly takes place in Pakistan. Therefore, it is likely that the engines are delivered to Pakistan Aeronautical Complex for final integration with the jet.