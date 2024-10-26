Saturday, October 26, 2024

S Jaishankar slams Justin Trudeau govt over targeting of Indian High Commissioner, says India first raised the issue of organised crime in Canada

On Saturday (26th October), External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar slammed the Justin Trudeau-led-Canadian government for targeting former Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma.

“We really completely sort of reject the manner in which the Canadian government targeted our high commissioner and diplomats. Unfortunately, the politics of that country is giving that political lobby a degree of play, which I would argue is not just bad for us and our relationship but for Canada itself,” he emphasised.

S Jaishankar pointed out, “Today they are saying things about us. But if you actually look, who first raised the presence of organised crime in Canada? We were telling them. We were telling them, and they were not listening.”

“We would certainly not hope that, we would certainly hope that more sensible, more sober, more responsible thinking asserts itself,” the External Affairs Minister expressed hope.

“We have actually, in many ways been the people who have reasoned with the Canadian system, saying, don’t go down this extremist path. And I would hope that at some stage, that realisation is sharper and we find some sensible solution,” he added.

