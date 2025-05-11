‘We will hit the terrorists in Pakistan’: S Jaishankar to US Secretary of State, one week before Operation Sindoor

On Sunday (11th May), it came to light that the Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar told US Secretary of State that India would hit Pakistan-based terrorists in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“We will hit the terrorists in Pakistan. There should be no doubt about it in anybody’s mind,” he said during a telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The development was confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul. He pointed out that S Jaishankar made the statement on 1st May i.e. 7 days before Operation Sindoor.

Screengrab of the tweet by Aditya Raj Kaul

On 22nd April, 4 Islamic terrorists sponsored by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians (primarily Hindus) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

In response, the Modi government launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on 7th May this year to avenge the killings.

India has displayed its military prowess so far through different phases of Operation Sindoor, striking 9 Pakistani terror camps, multiple air defence systems, 10 military bases and 2 radio stations.