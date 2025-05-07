Launching an offensive against terrorist launch pads located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Indian defence forces carried out precision strikes on 9 terror camps in the wee hours of Wednesday (7th May). The strikes carried out in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack were codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’. Indian forces missiles, glide bombs, Loitering munitions and other state-of-the art weapons to hit the terror bases in Pakistan and PoK.

Here is a list of the 9 targets hit by India, which terror group operates them and what activities are held there, along with other details.

1. Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Bahawalpur, Pakistan

Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur of Punjab province is the main centre of JeM for training and indoctrination of youth. It is located at NH-5 (Karachi- Torkham Highway) on the outskirts of Bahawalpur at Karachi Mor, and is spread over a 15-acre area. It is located around 100 km away from internation border.

This centre serves as the operational headquarter of JeM and associated with terrorist plannings including Pulwama attack on Feb 14, 2019. Perpetrators of Pulwama attack were trained at this camp. The Markaz also consists of residences of JeM Chief Maulana Masood Azhar, de-facto Chief of JeM Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, Maulana Ammar and other family members.

However, currently Maulana Masood Azhar does not live there as he under the protective custody of Pak authorities at an undisclosed location in Islamabad or Rawalpindi. In his absence, Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar runs the operations of JeM.

JeM conducts regular arms, physical and religious training for its cadres at Markaz Subhan Allah. Senior JeM functionaries such as Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar and other brothers of Maulana Masood Azhar, chief of JeM and his brother-in-law, Yusuf Azhar @ Ustad Ghouri, head of JeM’s (armed) wing reside in this premises.

Besides these senior JeM leaders, the complex also houses more than 600 cadres. Maulana Rafiqullah, former religious trainer at Markaz Usman-o-Ali, is chief instructor at this Markaz since mid-2022. Markaz Subhan Allah was built with the help of both the provincial and federal governments of Pakistan, apart from funds raised by JeM from some Gulf and African countries including the UK. It is operational since 2015.

The facility has a gymnasium, and a swimming pool for swimming and deep-water diving courses for JeM cadres. Horse stables and Riding Ground was added to the facility in 2022. JeM imparts 6 days archery training to its cadres and Shura members at the Markaz.

As per Indian authorities, on 30 November 2024, Maulana Masood Azhar visited the Markaz after a gap of two years and addressed the cadres.

Apart from proscribed as terrorist organisation by India, USA, UK and several other countries, Pakistan also officially banned JeM in 2002 after the terror attack on Indian parliament in 2001. But continues to carry out its terror activities from its headquarters in Markaz Subhan Allah.

2. Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Muridke, Pakistan

Markaz Taiba is the ‘alma mater’ and the most important training centre of Lashkar-e-Taiba, located in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Punjab, Pakistan. Established in 2000, the centre is spread across 82 acres, and is comprises of madrassa, market, residential area for terror entities, sports facility, a fish farm and agricultural tracts.

The complex holds arms and physical trainings facility, as well as for dawa’h and radicalisation/ indoctrination for terror entities both from within Pakistan and abroad. There are separate Sufa education centres for men and women for religious indoctrination of male and female cadres.

This markaz enrols around 1000 students in different courses annually, therefore this markaz plays a crucial role in churning out terror entities for LeT annually. As per Indian authorities, Osama Bin Laden had financed Rs 10 million for construction of Mosque & Guest House within the Markaz Taiba complex in the year 2000.

Notably, all the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attack including Ajmal Kasab were imparted intelligence training at this facility. David Coleman Headly & Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the prime conspirators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, had visited this centre along with Abdul Rehman Sayed @ Pasha, Haroon and Khurram (co-conspirators) on instructions of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

LeT ideologues Amir Hamza, Abdul Rehman Abid and Zafar Iqbal reside in the premises of this Markaz. LeT commanders Khubaib, Isa and Qasim frequently visit this Markaz. Hafiz Saeed and other terror entities of LeT, including Zaki Ur Rehman Lakhvi, also have houses in this facility. They regularly visit to supervise the radicalisation activities being conducted from this Markaz.

Pertinently, this Markaz is considered fountainhead for LeT terrorism, as Dawa’h from other sects of Islam to Ahle Hadith (being followed by LeT) is being conducted here only. This markaz provides the strategy to LeT, and also religious justification for Ghazwat-ul-Hind. LeT is designated as a Terrorist Organisation by many countries including India, USA and the UK, and is on the UNSC terror list. But Pakistan continues to allow it to operate from its soils.

3. Sarjal / Tehra Kalan facility of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Sarjal, Pakistan

Tehra Kalan or Sarjal facility is the main launching site of JeM for infiltration of terrorists into J&K. It is located in the Shakargarh Tehsil of Narowal District in Punjab, Pakistan. This facility is located inside the premises of a Primary Health Center in Tehra Kalan Village of Sarjal area so as to conceal its real purpose. Notably, Pakistsan’s ISI have facilitated setting up of such launch facilities along IB & LoC in Govt. buildings to hide/conceal terror infrastructure.

This JeM facility holds special prominence due to its close proximity of around 06 km from IB in Samba Sector of Jammu, J&K. This facility serves as the base for the digging of cross-border tunnels for infiltration of terrorists. ISI and JeM have developed a network of underground tunnels in Shakargarh area which is used for infiltration of JeM cadres into India. All the tunnels which have been dug across the border in Arnia-Jammu Sector are handiwork of the handlers from this facility.

Sarjal facility also serves as the launching base for drones by which arms/ammunition/narcotics and items are dropped into Indian territory. JeM has also been planning use of drones for infiltrating JeM terrorist into India aerially using drones. This facility therefore serves as an important terror base.

This facility also has a control room, in which the HF radio receivers and other communication facilities being used by the terrorists of JeM and Hizbul-Mujahideen are located. Instructions to terrorists operating in J&K are being communicated through encrypted mode from the facility.

The complex consists of single storey buildings wherein 6/7 rooms near first entrance are used by doctors and staff members of PHC for health check-up of patient/public. The two quarters near the parking and a hall are being used by JeM for their operational commanders and cadres. 20 – 25 JeM terrorists usually remain stationed at this facility to supervise infiltration attempts and terrorist activities of infiltrated terrorists in India.

JeM terrorist commanders Mohammad Adnan Ali @ Doctor and Kashif Jan regularly visit this JeM’s facility. Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, de-facto chief of JeM, supervises operations of JeM from through JeM operatives based at this facility. Pertinently, Adnan is known by alias of Doctor as he operates from this Facility which operates from Primary Health Center. Adnan and Kashif Jan are UA(P) Act designated individual terrorists.

Kashif Jan was the main JeM handler and conspirator who had planned and executed 2016 terror attack at Air Force Station in Pathankot.

4. Mehmoona Joya Facility of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Sialkot, Pakistan

Mehmoona Joya facility of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) is located near Kotli Bhutta Govt. Hospital in Head Marala area of Sialkot District of Punjab, Pakistan. This is one among several such terror camps running from government buildings in Pakistan with ISI’s assistance.

This facility is used for infiltration of HM cadres into Jammu region of J&K. Hizbul Mujahideen cadres are also given training for terrorist operations and handling of weapons by the senior commanders at this facility.

Mohd. Irfan Khan @ Irfan Tanda is commander of this facility. He has been involved in several terror attacks in Jammu region, including the series of blasts carried out on 26 Jan 1995 in Maulana Azad Stadium of Jammu leaving 08 persons dead and 50 injured. The then Governor Shri K.V.Krishna Rao narrowly escaped the attack led by Tanda.

Irfan Tanda has led several infiltration bids from this facility into J&K, and handles transportation and smuggling of weapons for valley based terrorists from this facility. Several Hizbul commanders including Atta Al Rehman Alfezey @ Abu Lala, Maaz Bhai, Irfan Ghumman and others operate from this facility.

The facility consists of single-story concrete buildings having three rooms, one kitchen and one bathroom respectively. Quarters of the nearby hospital in the vicinity of facility is used to accommodate HM cadres. This facility can accommodate approximately 50 cadres at a time and around 20 – 25 terrorists are usually present at this facility at any point of time overseeing infiltration bids and terrorist operations in India.

5. Markaz Ahle Hadith of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Barnala, PoK

Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala is one of the important Markaz of LeT in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and is used for infiltration of LeT terrorists and arms/ammunition into Poonch – Rajauri – Reasi sector. It is situated at outskirts of Barnala town on Kote Jamel road and is at a distance of 500 metres from Barnala town and 200 metre from Kote Jemel road.

This facility can accommodate 100 -150 cadres, and around 40 – 50 cadres are usually present at this Markaz, supervising terror activities being organised from there. This Markaz is also utilised as staging centre for LeT terrorists before infiltrating into Indian territory.

Several LeT operatives operate from this Markaz and reside in its vicinity, including Qasim Gujjar @ Mahrore, Qasim Khanda, Anas Jarar and others. Central LeT/JuD leaders also visit this Markaz for organising and supervising terrorist activities across the border.

6. Markaz Abbas of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kotli, PoK

Markaz Saidna Hazrat Abbas Bin Abdul Mutalib (Markaz Abbas) of JeM is located in Mohalla Roli Dhara Bypass Road, Kotli, Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This Markaz is located approx. 02 km south-east of Kotli Military Camp.

This building can accommodate around 100 – 125 JeM cadres and 40 – 50 terrorists are present within premises of this Markaz at any point of time.

Hafiz Abdul Shakoor @ Qari Zarrar, is head of this Markaz. He is one of the founding members of JeM and part of the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM) terrorists who had left HuM and founded JeM along with Maulana Masood Azhar. Qari Zarrar lives in the three-storey building located adjacent to Markaz Abbas.

Qari Zarrar is directly involved in planning and execution of terrorist attacks in J&K. He is wanted accused by NIA for attack on Indian Army Camp near Baleeni Bridge, Nagrota, Jammu on Nov 29, 2016. He is also involved in fund raising for JeM through his contacts in Afghanistan. Other JeM terrorists based at Markaz Abbas of Kotli include Qari Maaz (son of Qari Zarrar), Mohammad Maviya Khan, Tahir Nazir and Abu Bakr.

7. Maskar Raheel Shahid of Hizbul-Mujahideen in Kotli, PoK

Located at approx. 2.5 kms from Mahuli Puli (a bridge on Mahuli Nalla on Mirpur-Kotli road) in Kotli District, PoJK, Maskar Rahil Shahid is one of the oldest facilities of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). It is a secluded facility and accessible only via a kuchcha track.

The camp is located in hilly area and comprises of barracks, four rooms being used for keeping arms & ammunition, office and for residential purpose for terrorists. A new facility for accommodation of cadres and instructors has been constructed in this campus. A special designated electricity line is provided to this camp in this otherwise secluded area. This camp is located in heavy forest cover.

It can accommodate around 150 – 200 HM terrorists. Around 25 – 30 HM terrorists are usually present at this facility supervising terrorist activities being organised at this camp. HM terrorists visit this facility particularly for taking arms firing training and specialized physical training. In addition to providing conventional arms / physical training, this Camp specialises in training cadres for BAT/ sniping actions. Terrorist cadres are taken to nearby hilly area for training regarding fighting in hilly area. Survival training is also imparted at this camp.

Earlier Hizbul Mujahideen Head Syed Salahuddin used to himself welcome newly recruited terrorist cadres at this facility and supervise training activities being held here. At present the camp is being supervised by one Abu Maaz, who along with Abdul Rehman imparts training.

Large amount of propaganda material including posters, photos and videos of slain HM terrorists are kept at this camp and used to radicalize and motivate HM cadres to carry out violent ‘Jihad’ against India.

8. Shawai Nallah Camp of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Muzaffarabad, PoK

Shawai Nallah Camp is one of the most important camps of LeT and is used for recruitment, registration and training of LeT cadres. This camp has been functional since early 2000.

The camp is located near Chelabandi bridge on Muzaffarabad- Neelum Road, Muzaffarabad, PoK. Also known as Huzaifa Bin Yemen and Bait-ul-Mujahideen camp, this camp includes a firing range, training ground, LeT Madrassa for cadres, and around 40 rooms.

The Shawai Nallah Camp has a large accommodation for LeT cadres along with residences for LeT terrorist commanders & instructors. This facility is used as base camp for imparting Daura-e-Aam training, which includes religious indoctrination, physical training, tactical training regarding use of GPS, map reading and arms training for rifles and grenades. LeT head Hafiz Saeed used to welcome new inductees to this camp on their arrival. After completion of initial training at this camp, cadres are sent to other LeT camps for further terrorist training.

This camp is also used from time to time to organize specialized weapons training for LeT cadres. LeT has been using this camp for organizing refresher courses for its already trained commanders/cadres. ISI also facilitates holding trainings at this camp by providing trainers of Pak Army to provide weapons training to LeT terrorists.

Shawai Nallah Camp can accommodate 200 -250 cadres, and around 50 – 100 cadres are usually present undergoing various terror activities being organised at this camp. Ajmal Kasab and other terrorists involved in 26/11 had undergone training in this camp. This camp forms a very important infrastructure for initial indoctrination and training of LeT terrorists.

This camp is also utilized as staging camp for LeT terrorists before infiltrating into Indian territory. LeT terrorists camping here are sent to launching facilities located bordering North Kashmir including such facilities located in Athmuqam, Leepa, Dudniyal, Tejian & Kel.

LeT commander Abu Dujana is in-charge of the camp and is assisted by Qamar Bhai, who looks after training schedules for cadres. This camp is frequently visited by several senior LeT commanders. Office of LeT’s front organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa, located in Chela Bandi of Muzaffarabad, facilitates operations of this camp. There has been a resurgence in activities in this camp since 2023 and construction works have been going on to increase the capacity of this camp to accommodate more LeT cadres for training.

9. Syedna Bilal Markaz of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Muzaffarabad, PoK

Syedna Bilal Masjid is the main centre of JeM in PoK, located opposite Red Fort, Muzaffarabad. Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Office cum Transit Camp is located on the first floor adjacent to the building of Syedna Bilal Masjid. This facility is spread over 08-10 Kanals, and has family quarters, office building and office of Al-Rehmat Trust, charity wing of JeM.

This facility is used as a transit camp for JeM terrorists prior to their launching into J&K. At any point of time 50-100 cadres resides in this facility. Additionally training by Pakistani Special Forces, SSG, is imparted here, as indicted from the photographs retrieved from phones of killed JeM terrorists.

JeM operational commander and JeM head of PoJK, Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri is in-charge of the facility. Several JeM terrorists including Abdullah Jehadi@ Abdullah Kashmiri, Aashiq Nengroo and others.