India takes out Pakistani air defence system in Lahore after Pakistan’s failed attempts to hit Indian cities with drones, thwarts all missile attacks by Pakistan

In a recently released statement, the Indian government has stated that Pakistan tried to target Indian cities, especially military installations in Northern and North-Western India, on the intervening night of May 7-8. Multiple drones and missiles were launched, and they were all shot down by India’s air defence systems.

“Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in India, including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence Systems. The debris of these attacks are now being recovered from a number of locations that prove these Pakistani attacks”, the statement read.

It further added, “Today morning Indian armed forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain and intensity as that of Pakistan. It has been learned that an air defence system in Lahore has been neutralised.”

The statement further added that due to Pakistan’s increased shelling and firing across the LoC directed at civilian areas, 16 innocent lives, including that of 3 women and 5 children have been lost.