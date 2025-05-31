Saharanpur: Administration demolishes an illegal under-construction mosque, Congress MP Imran Masood cries foul

In Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, an under-construction mosque has been demolished by the administration. The mosque was apparently being constructed illegally without getting any approvals or even getting the plan of the mosque approved.

The land revenue officer Subodh Kumar said that the construction was illegal and that is why the structure has been removed. He further said that a notice was issued that you should get the building plan approved before proceeding with the construction, but our notice was ignored and the construction continued unabated.

Meanwhile, controversial Congress MP Imran Masood has stepped into the controversy and called the administration’s actions biased and undemocratic. He said that no 15 days notice was issued and procedures were not followed, even though the Revenue Officer had said that they had issued a notice but was ignored.

Masood further questioned that what is the need to get a building plan approved in a village.