Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Updated:

Days after alleging India was mocked about Balakot strike claims, Congress MP Imran Masood says ‘share number and names of terrorists killed so that we can be satisfied’

When asked about Balakot strikes, Masood replied, "The whole world mocked the air strike. Pakistanis are saying that they killed our three crows."

OpIndia Staff
Congress MP Imran Masood (ANI)

While the entire nation stands united as our security forces avenged the Pahalgam terror attack in Operation Sindoor by destroying the terrorist headquarters in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Congress leader Imran Masood has raised questions on the operation of the security forces by saying that he will be satisfied only when the details of the security operation are made public.

Speaking to the media, Masood demanded that the government disclose the details of the operation, such as the extent of damage inflicted in the strikes and the number of names of terrorists killed. “Salute to Indian security forces, this was the kind of reply we expected…how many (terrorists) were killed and what all damages could they inflict, this also should be announced…then we will feel at peace…we had said several times, we are with govt and that they should give befitting reply…” said Masood.

This is not the first time that Masood, whose infamously threatened to chop PM Modi into pieces during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, has questioned the operations of Indian security forces. Earlier this week, he cast aspersions on the Uri surgical strike and the Balakot air strike carried out by the Indian security forces in retaliation for the Pathankot and Pulwama terrorist attacks, respectively. In a TV interview with journalist Megha Prasad for the program Inside Out on ABP News, the Congress MP said that the entire world mocked the surgical strike.

When the interviewer asked Masood whether he believed that India carried out successful surgical and air strikes on terrorist launch pads sponsored by Pakistan, Masood replied, “The whole world mocked the air strike. Pakistanis are saying that they killed our three crows.”

Operation Sindoor

India conducted Operation Sindoor in the wee hours of Wednesday (7th May) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 Hindu tourists were brutally gunned down by Islamic terrorists in Pahalgam, J&K. Since he terrorist attack, military tension had been simmering between India and Pakistan as India expressed its resolve to do justice. As a result, India targeted 9 locations linked to Jaish-e-Muhammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Operation Sindoor, sending shockwaves across Pakistan.

