Ministry of Culture invites Devdutt Pattanaik, with a history of abusing women online, to speak on Indian mythology

Sahita Akademi, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Culture, has invited Devdutt Pattanaik, with a history of abusing women, for the inaugural address to a seminar on Indian mythology.

The seminar titled ‘Indian Mythology: Memory, Retellings and Translations’ is scheduled to be held on 25th November 2024 at the Rabindra Bhavan in New Delhi.

Sahita Akamedi described Devudtt Pattanaik as an ’eminent mythologist’ while completely ignoring his controversial statements.

Sick and tired of a govt funded body like @sahityaakademi and @MinOfCultureGoI @gssjodhpur inviting Hindu hating jokers like Namita Gokhale and Devdutt Pattanaik for their events even after TEN whole years of @narendramodi govt being in power! How long do we have to hear ‘change… pic.twitter.com/Cx4b3CJI4X — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) November 15, 2024

Besides distorting Hindu scriptures, Pattanaik has made sexually violent remarks against women to win arguments on Twitter (now X).

“I will check with your mother”, “She loves screwing…BDSM bitch slut” ‘ch*t se janam diya tujhe sale, he was seen hurling abuses at women.

Screengrab of the tweets by Devdutt Pattanaik

Devdutt Pattanaik was also seen deriding Hindu practices and mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdutt Pattnaik has a history of publishing anti-Hindu tweets and mocking everyone who counters his left-leaning ideology against Hindus.

The self-proclaimed mythologist has found himself caught in controversies multiple times by making bizarre comments on the History of Sanatan Dharma. In

July 2020, he echoed Nepal’s PM’s claim that Bhagwan Ram was from Nepal and called India a “land of Monkeys” while mocking Bhagwan Hanuman.

He has often restored to using filthy language against those who disagree with him on social media.