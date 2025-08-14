Samajwadi Party expels Prayagraj MLA Pooja Pal after she praised UP CM Yogi for ‘eliminating’ gangster Atiq Ahmed

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday expelled Prayagraj MLA Pooja Pal from the party after she publicly lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for eliminating gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad.

Notably, Pooja Pal’s husband, Raju Pal, was murdered in 2005 by Atiq Ahmad and his aides. Addressing the 24-hour marathon discussion on ‘Vision Document 2047’ in the UP Assembly, she expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, crediting his “zero tolerance” policy for bringing justice to her and many other women in Prayagraj.

“Everyone knows who murdered my husband. I want to thank the Chief Minister for giving me justice when nobody else did. Today, the entire state looks at him with trust,” she said.

She further remarked, “CM Yogi buried my husband’s killer Atiq Ahmad. When I was exhausted fighting criminals, it was the Chief Minister who gave me justice.”