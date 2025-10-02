The Sambhal administration undertook a demolition drive in Rae Buzurg village in the Sambhal district today (2nd October) to take down an illegal mosque erected on the land of a pond and compost pits. Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi said that the Mosque Committee was given a 30-day period to demolish the illegal structure. But they failed to demolish it, and therefore, the district administration had to carry out the demolition. The Mosque Committee had requested an additional 4 days time from the district administration, which was declined.

“In Rae Buzurg village under the Asmoli police station in Sambhal, there is land for a pond and compost pits. They were given 30 days to demolish it. Despite the 30-day deadline, they still haven’t demolished it; the administration has decided to demolish it themselves. It was illegal construction. They’ve been given ample time. Drone surveillance is being done. They were operating the place like a madrasa and a ‘Barat Grah’. It was built on several acres of land,” said SP Bishnoi.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district carry out demolition drive against illegal constructions in Rae Buzurg village

The action comes a month after a court ordered the demolition of the illegal Rae Buzurg Mosque, located in the Asmoli police station area. The demolition order was passed after hearing both sides and was not appealed from. District Magistrate Dr Rajendra Pensiya said that the illegal structure, including a Janta Marriage Hall, was built on the pond land, causing waterlogging in the village.

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal DM Dr Rajender Pensiya says, "Action against encroachment is being continuously carried out throughout the district. This is the land of a pond on which a large marriage palace is built. The Tehsildar issued an order for its demolition 30 days ago.

The demolition was carried out using bulldozers amidst a heavy police deployment to maintain law and order. The villagers were advised to remain inside their homes by the administration during the demolition drive to avoid any untoward incidents.