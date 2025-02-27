Sambhal Jama Masjid: HC orders ASI inspection after Muslim side seeks permission for whitewashing and paint ahead of Ramzan

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Archaeological Survey of India to carry out an inspection of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal to determine if it needs whitewashing and painting. The mosque management committee had filed an application seeking permission to go ahead with the whitewashing and painting work for the mosque ahead of Ramzan.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the order. The ASI has been told to send a 3-member team to assess the premises and main structure and submit a report by 10 am on February 28.

The ASI has sought security for the survey team, citing potential security threats.

Senior advocate SFA Naqvi, appearing for the mosque management, had blamed the ASI for neglecting the maintenance work, despite the mosque being under their protection. ASI replied that their team were not being allowed inside the premises by the mosque officials.

The Jama Masjid in Sambhal was the key issue behind the violence and arson in November 2024, where a mob of local Muslims had attacked police personnel and created mayhem over a court-ordered survey of the disputed structure.

Hindus have been raising a demand for a survey saying the so-called mosque has been built over an ancient Hindu temple.