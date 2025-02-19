‘Sangam water fit for drinking’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath rubbishes faecal bacteria report

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dismissed a report claiming that water at several locations during the Maha Kumbh contained faecal bacteria beyond acceptable levels for bathing.

“Even as we engage in discussions here, over 56.25 crore devotees have already taken a holy dip in Prayagraj… Spreading baseless allegations or circulating fake videos against Sanatana Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Maha Kumbh means undermining the faith of these 56 crore people,” the Chief Minister said.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Yogi Adityanath condemned those spreading misinformation about “Sanatana Dharma, Maa Ganga, and India.”

He asserted that the water at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—is “fit for drinking.”

Millions of devotees have taken holy dips at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), during a hearing on allegations of untreated sewage being discharged into the Ganga and Yamuna, stated on Monday that high levels of faecal and total coliform were detected in multiple areas at the Maha Kumbh.

According to a report submitted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to the NGT, water quality tests conducted on January 12 and 13 revealed that the water was unsuitable even for bathing, let alone drinking. The report also noted that the large number of devotees bathing in the river, particularly on auspicious days, contributed to an increase in faecal contamination.