Sangli girl beaten to death by father for scoring low marks in NEET mock test

In Maharashtra’s Sangli district, a 17-year-old girl, Sadhana Bhonsle, was beaten to death by her father for getting low marks in a mock test. Sadhana had scored 92.60% in Class 10 board exams and was gearing up for the NEET medical entrance exam.

Her father, Dhondiram Bhonsle, who is a school teacher, had become angry when she had performed poorly in a practice test. In anger, he allegedly thrashed her repeatedly with a stick. The assault led to serious head injuries, and she was rushed to Ushakal Hospital in Sangli. Unfortunately, she died before she could get any treatment.

The mother of the girl reported the matter to the police on June 22, claiming that her husband had attacked their daughter over her results. The father has confessed to the crime and has been detained by the police. He will remain in custody until June 24. The matter is being investigated, and further action will be taken accordingly