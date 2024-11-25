Monday, November 25, 2024

Sanjay Raut loses his mind after defeat of Maha Vikas Aghadi, demands Maharashtra re-election with ballots

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut has demanded a re-election in Maharashtra with ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after his party took a beating in the recently held polls.

Raut’s party was a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, with Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), as its allies. They were decimated to a mere 46 seats in an Assembly of 288 seats.

Following the embarrassing defeat, Sanjay Raut told the media, “There are 5-7 members in a family but only votes of 4 people were cast. I have received such complaints from various places in Maharashtra.”

“EVM is a big issue in this election. You keep the people’s verdict aside and hold re-election in Maharashtra using ballot paper”

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com