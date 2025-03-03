The Supreme Court came down hard against a lawyer who threatened to commit suicide while appearing before the top court during a case for quashing of complaint arising out of a fight with another lawyer.

The Supreme Court bench, led by senior judge Justice Abhay S. Oka, was hearing a case today (Monday, March 3) involving a dispute between two lawyers who had filed complaints against each other.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer appeared before the court via video conferencing. While presenting arguments, the petitioner’s lawyer began threatening to commit suicide in front of the bench. Justice Oka was initially surprised by this but then adopted a firm stance.

J Oka to petitioner: we are warning you. We will order registration of FIR against you if you threaten the court. We will not tolerate such conduct by a member of the bar. Two things we will order one is registration of FIR. #SupremeCourt — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 3, 2025

Justice Oka asked the petitioner, “The court, the Bar Council, and the Bar Association have already apologized to you, so why are you saying this?”

In response, the petitioner again stated, “I will commit suicide, My Lord!”

Justice Oka interrupted and questioned, “Why are you saying this? The court is issuing an order in your favour.”

He then asked, “What is your request? What do you want?”

The petitioner said, “The case should be dismissed.”

Hearing this, Justice Oka became angry and said, “So you are threatening that if we dismiss both complaints, you will commit suicide?”

At this point, the lawyer representing the opposing party (the respondent) stated, “My Lord, we have been dealing with such inappropriate behaviour from the very first day.”

Justice Oka then issued a clear warning to the petitioner’s lawyer, stating, “We are giving you a strict warning. If you threaten the court, we will order an FIR against you. We will not tolerate such behavior from a member of the Bar.

We will take two actions: first, we will order the FIR to be registered, and second, this will be considered misconduct.

We will ask the Bar Council to initiate proceedings against you and recommend suspending your registration.”