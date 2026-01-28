Several private schools in Gurugram and Chandigarh were put on high alert on Wednesday morning, 28th January, after bomb threat emails were received, triggering panic, evacuations and strict security measures in both cities. The message arrived just before the school day began.

Gurugram Schools evacuated and heavy security deployed

In Gurugram, at least four prominent private schools received bomb threat emails around 7:10 am. School administrations immediately alerted the police and asked parents not to send their children. Students who had already reached the campuses were safely sent back.

At least four private schools in Gurugram have received bomb threats. Soon after receiving the bomb threat mail, the Police andthe SDF team reached the spot.



Read more here:https://t.co/F58pzWUipa#gurugramschool #bombthreat #privateschools #policeteams pic.twitter.com/0stNeRT9In — IndiaTV English (@indiatv) January 28, 2026

Police teams, bomb disposal squads, SDRF personnel and sniffer dogs were deployed across the affected schools in areas such as DLF Phase-1, Sector 53, Sector 64 and near Badshahpur. Extensive searches were carried out on the school premises. Officials said no suspicious objects have been found so far, but security checks are continuing as a precaution.

Chandigarh Schools put on high alert

At the same time, several private schools in Chandigarh also received similar bomb threat emails.

‘It felt like an emergency in Chandigarh’: Bomb threat emails trigger panic, evacuations at schools @monicachauhan30 reports https://t.co/PE2w2v4UJI — The Tribune (@thetribunechd) January 28, 2026

As a safety measure, students and staff were evacuated, and police sealed off the school premises. Barricades were placed outside schools, and bomb detection teams conducted detailed searches.

Senior police officials reached the locations to oversee the operations. Authorities said nothing suspicious has been recovered during the checks, and security around schools has been increased across the city.

Police in both Gurugram and Chandigarh said investigations are underway to trace the source of the emails. Cyber teams are examining the digital trail to find out where the messages originated and whether the threats were coordinated.

Similar threats reported earlier

This is not the first time schools have faced such threats. On 14th December 2024, several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails, a day after around 30 schools were targeted with similar messages. Police later confirmed those threats were fake and traced the emails to locations outside India. No explosives were found in any of the schools after thorough checks.

Authorities have once again assured parents and school management that student safety is their top priority and urged people to stay calm as investigations continue.