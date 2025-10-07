Senior Haryana IPS officer, appointed Rohtak IG just a week ago, dies by suicide; IAS wife on Japan tour

Senior Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Sector-11, Chandigarh. According to media reports, the ADGP shot himself and succumbed to the injury. He was currently posted as Inspector General (IG) at the Police Training College (PTC), Sunaria, Rohtak.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Singh reached the spot and confirmed the incident, stating, “Y. Puran Kumar has committed suicide. We cannot say much at this stage as the reasons behind the suicide are still unclear. The police have begun an investigation.”

Reports suggest that Y. Puran Kumar was a 2001-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre. He had been posted as IG at PTC Sunaria on September 29, 2025, and was reportedly on leave on October 7, 2025, though this has not yet been officially confirmed.

It has also come to light that his wife, Amneet P. Kumar, is an IAS officer currently accompanying Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and other officials on an official tour to Japan. The delegation is scheduled to return on October 8, 2025.