In a fresh trouble for Byju Raveendran, the founder of edtech firm Byju’s, a Singapore court has sentenced him to six months in jail for contempt of court. The Singaporean court has also imposed a fine of S$90,000 (₹67.2 lakh approx.). Byju Raveendran has been ordered by the Singapore Court to surrender and submit documents proving ownership of several entities, including Beeaar Investco Pte.

The court verdict came in the wake of persistent disobedience of its orders since April 2024. These orders pertained to assert disclosure in a case regarding a defaulted loan and a $235 million arbitral award won by a Qatar Investment Authority subsidiary named Qatar Holdings. This loan was personally guaranteed by Byju Raveendran for a stake in test-preparatory coaching giant Aakash Institute.

Location unknown, future uncertain: Byju Raveendran facing contempt and non-compliance verdicts across jurisdictions

Byju Raveendran’s latest whereabouts remain unclear, though some media reports speculate that he is currently residing in Dubai. It is also unlikely that he will arrive in Singapore and surrender before the court.

It is notable that the Singapore court verdict is not the first court sentencing against Byju Raveendran.

In 2025, a Delaware Bankruptcy Court in the US held Raveendran in civil contempt over failure to appear, produce documents, and comply with discovery orders in the Byju’s Alpha, the US financing arm, Chapter 11 case. Raveendra faced $10,000 sanctions daily.

Later, in November 2025, a default judgment of more than $1.07 billion was entered against him personally for alleged fraudulent transfers and concealment of $533 million in funds.

In December 2025, the court overturned the monetary damages portion after Byju Raveendran’s motion. The court ruled that damages were never properly assessed. The default finding of which liability on non-compliance stood; however, the court did not fix a payout.

From January 2026 onwards, fresh proceedings commenced and briefs were filed. As of present, Byju Raveendran is reported to be planning counter-claims and submitting evidence backing his claim that funds were legitimately reinvested in India as per local laws.

Besides the US, there have been legal proceedings against Byju Raveendran in the United Arab Emirates as well. This case forms a part of the global creditor pursuit linked to the $1.2 billion Term Loan B default, in addition to the disputed $533 million in ‘missing’ Alpha Funds.

The UAE against Byju Raveendran was filed in 2025 in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts. In this case, Byju’s Alpha, the US financing arm in Chapter 11, is the claimant. Alpha seeks to hold Raveendran and his wife, Divya Gokulnath, personally liable through asset freezing, information disclosure, and other related remedies.

In May 2025, interim injunction orders were obtained ex parte, attaching assets and banning the disposal or transfer of up to $540.6 million. On 11th June 2025, the DIFC Court imposed a temporary travel ban on Byju Raveendran and a separate travel ban on Divya Gokulnath and Riju Raveendran. This travel ban was linked to the $540 million security requirement and circulated to the UAE’s border points. As per the court, this ban would be lifted only upon depositing the amount or providing a bank guarantee. During the issuance of this order, Raveendran claimed not to be present in the UAE.

Between June and July 2025, hearings took place on the continuation of injunctions, discharge applications by Raveendra and others, in addition to adjournment pleas. The injunction continued.

Interestingly, Byju Raveendran claimed that he was not in the UAE when the DIFC court delivered its rulings against him in 2025 but cited these Dubai hearings as the main reason for his non-attendance in the US proceedings.

By October 2025, the DIFC Court ordered Raveendran and his wife to pay S51,736.67 in respect of costs of and incidental to the Adjournment Application, in addition to $143,835.68 in respect of costs thrown away due to the adjournment.

Byju Raveendran claims that lender settlement talks are near the end as the Singapore court sentences him to six months’ jail

As the Singapore Court sentenced Byju Raveendran to six months’ jail over contempt of court, the former CEO of Byju’s published a statement on X. He said that settlement discussions with lenders and investors pursuing lawsuits against him are nearing an end.

“For months, the lenders (including GLAS Trust and QIA), other stakeholders and us (the founders) have been in advanced settlement discussions. A settlement has been agreed in principle, with only minor residual issues left between certain parties – none involving me. As part of those discussions, the parties have acknowledged there is no wrongdoing on my part or by the other founders,” Raveendran wrote.

“All parties – the lenders and the founders – had in principle agreed not to actively pursue cases against each other, and have effectively been at a standstill for the last three months while working towards a comprehensive resolution. I chose resolution over confrontation. Against that backdrop, QIA’s decision to press this matter now appears to be an unnecessary pressure tactic at a sensitive stage,” he added.

Raveendran further claimed that he has always acted in “good faith – for BYJU’S, its employees, its students, and everyone who built this with us. After and giving everything back, I remain committed to seeing this through to a constructive resolution. The truth doesn’t change with a headline.”

1/ For months, the lenders (including GLAS Trust and QIA), other stakeholders and us (the founders) have been in advanced settlement discussions. A settlement has been agreed in principle, with only minor residual issues left between certain parties – none involving me. As part… — Byju Raveendran (@ByjuofBYJUS) May 27, 2026

The meteoric rise and the failure saga of Byju Raveendran of Byju’s

Byju’s Think & Learn Pvt Ltd was founded in 2011 by former teacher Byju Raveendran and his wife Dviya Gokulnath as an offline tutoring service that soon expanded into an online learning application.

Byju’s swiftly rose to become India’s most valuable startup, achieving a peak valuation of $22 billion in 2022 during Covid pandemic, when the nation observed lockdowns and education witnessed a shift to online classes. Raveendran’s brainchild disrupted the education sector with its innovative learning application, catering for elementary school to MBA students. Byju’s proceeded with aggressive acquisitions, involving Aakash, WhiteHat Jr., signed Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi for endorsements, and rapid international expansion. Byju’s also entered a Rs 160 crore jersey sponsorship deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2019.

However, financial disclosures in recent years, court cases across several countries and mounting controversies have severely impacted the company’s prosperity.

The downfall of Byju’s began after 2022, when Raveendran went ahead with over-expansion and acquisitions without proper integration and focus on profitability. When the Covid pandemic tailwind ended, and edtech demand cooled with the reopening of educational institutions, Byju’s suffered a high burn rate, losses, and accounting issues.

The crisis soon spiralled into debt defaults, layoffs as massive as tens of thousands, investor disputes, public anger in India, and lawsuits abroad.

In 2024, insolvency proceedings were initiated in India. In no time, Byju’s $22 billion valuation dropped to zero. Meanwhile, Byju’s Alpha, the US arm, filed for Chapter 11. Raveendran’s company faced allegations of $533 million fund diversion. The edtech’s creditors, including lenders through GLAS Trust and OIA, moved court, with personal liability claims against Byju Raveendran.

Not to forget, the rapid success of Byju’s was accompanied by an exploitative work environment. Unachievable targets were given to sales representatives; they were trained to execute fraudulent tactics to guilt-trap parents, especially poor and illiterate ones, into buying Byju’s expensive coaching programs.

In September 2021, it was revealed that Byju’s sales representatives were trapping parents just to meet their targets. Parents were pressured to take loans from private firms without verifying their ability to repay, especially at a time when the majority of the workforce was without work.

Besides, Byju’s also laid a loan trap, offering loans through two partners. It was alleged that Byju’s would deliberately not inform the parents that the EMI option they are taking would be via a loan that would be taken in the name of the parents. A failure of EMI payment meant that the loan company would directly threaten parents, as Byju’s already got its money and the liability of repaying the loan is on the parents.

The now-dismantled edtech firm was also issued a notice in December 2022 by the apex child rights body, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The NCPCR summoned Raveendran over accusations that Byju’s was indulging in malpractices to lure parents and children to buy their courses.

In January 2024, major stakeholders of the company voted to remove Byju Raveendran from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and stripped him of his authority. In February 2024, the Enforcement Directorate’s Bengaluru unit, which was probing possible violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), concluded that Raveendran needed an LOC to prohibit him from leaving the nation.

By March 2024, Byju’s vacated all its offices except the Bengaluru headquarters, reducing the number of employees from around 20,000 to just 1,000.

At present, Byju’s has perished into oblivion, and what remains of it is lawsuits, insolvency, and a massive caveat for startup founders against how to handle a meteoric rise. Although Byju Raveendran has earlier talked about a ‘Byju’s 3.0’ reboot focusing on India and Artificial Intelligence. However, not much has moved in terms of operations.

Pertinently, both Byju Raveendran and his Byju’s have lost public trust and creditor confidence. The court rulings against Raveendran and his failure to properly address them are only adding to his reputational loss.