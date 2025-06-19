A judicial bench has recommended initiating the process for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma following a controversial cash-burning incident that occurred at his official residence on March 14.

Justice Varma, who was serving at the Delhi High Court at the time, came under scrutiny after a fire broke out at his government-allotted accommodation. The incident led to the discovery of huge amount of burnt currency. According to reports, a police panel concluded that there is sufficient evidence to warrant Justice Varma’s removal.

The probe was initiated after cleaning staff reported the smell of burning, which prompted an investigation.

Following the preliminary findings, Justice Varma was transferred to the Allahabad High Court. Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court directed that no judicial work be assigned to him.

The committee recommending his removal includes Justice Sheel Nagu, Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, and Justice Anu Sivaraman.