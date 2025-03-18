A shocking discovery was made in Mataur village of Mohali district during a raid on an illegal momo and spring roll manufacturing unit. Authorities found a severed head of a dog inside one of the refrigerators, raising serious concerns about the nature of the meat being used in street food across the tricity. The manufacturing unit was operating under unhygienic conditions.

If you eat Momos and Spring Rolls from street food vendors in Mohali, make sure to watch this video! Visuals from Mataur, Mohali, show locals raiding a place where momos and spring rolls were being prepared. These items were being supplied to various fast food stalls across… pic.twitter.com/r5nnGgymSj — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 16, 2025

Authorities swung into action after a video went viral on social media, exposing the grim state of the unit. In the video, cabbages infested with fungus, maggot-laden chutneys, and stale, re-used oil were shown. The prepared momos and spring rolls were also stored in unhygienic conditions—under beds, in the open, and beneath tables. Some of the spring rolls were visibly chewed by rats.

Raiding teams from the district health department and Mohali municipal corporation seized over 35 kg of momos and spring rolls, along with 50 kg of rotting meat. The factory owner was fined ₹12,000 for unauthorised slaughter, with an additional ₹10,000 penalty for stocking plastic bags in bulk. Further investigation into the unit’s trade licence is underway. Authorities have assured strict action to curb such hazardous food practices.