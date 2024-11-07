Shah Rukh Khan death threat case: Man whose phone was used to make the threat says the phone was stolen

On Tuesday, November 5, Bandra Police in Mumbai received a call threatening Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and demanding Rs 50 Lakhs. The call was apparently made from Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

As per News18, they reached out to the man from whose number the threatening call was allegedly made. The news organisation reported that apparently his phone was stolen, and he has also registered a case about the same.

The phone was allegedly stolen on November 2, and he even registered a police case on the very same day.

The threatening call to Shah Rukh Khan was made on the evening of November 5, and the caller claimed he was standing outside Shah Rukh’s bungalow Mannat when he made that call.