Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Faizan Khan, whose phone was used to threaten SRK, had previously filed complaint against actor

On Thursday, November 7, it was revealed that Bandra Police in Mumbai had received a call on November 5 threatening Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and demanding Rs 50 Lakhs. Later it was revealed that the phone from which the threat call was made was allegedly stolen, and the phone owner had registered a complaint about it.

Now it has emerged that Faizan Khan, whose phone number was used to make the threatening call, had previously filed a police complaint against Shah Rukh Khan.

The complaint filed by Faizan at Bandra Police Station referenced a scene from the 1994 film Anjaam, where Shah Rukh Khan’s character is seen informing his servant about the body of a deer in his vehicle.

Faizan Khan further alleged in his complaint that Shah Rukh Khan may have connections to dubious elements.

Speaking to India Today, Faizan said, “My phone was lost, I had already filed a complaint. Today, the Mumbai police came to my house and they were asking about the call. I told them that ‘I am an advocate, my phone was lost, and who made the call I don’t know’.”