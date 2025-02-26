Shanghai man loses nearly 24 lakh Rs after falling in love with fake AI ‘girlfriend’ online

A person in China’s Shanghai has lost around $28,000 or around Rs 24 lakhs in Indian currency equivalent after being tricked by a fake AI ‘girlfriend’. The man apparently thought he was in a long-distance relationship with a woman named Ms Jiao. Scammers used the AI-generated girlfriend to make the man believe he is in love and made him transfer the money to her citing healthcare of a family member and starting a news business.

The scammers also created fake medical records and false ID cards to make the man believe he is dating an actual person. The scammers used AI to create fake images and videos and sent it to the man. Chinese media reported that multiple photos received by the victim man showed his AI ‘girlfriend’ in different settings, like painting and roaming outside.

Though the victim never met Ms Jiao in person, he believed he was in a relationship and transferred money when the AI entity asked for it.