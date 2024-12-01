Kerala: POCSO court sentences madrassa teacher Sharafuddeen to 70 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor student

A madrassa teacher named Sharafuddeen, who sexually assaulted a minor student between November 2021 and February 2022, was recently sentenced to 70 years in prison.

According to a report by Kerala Kaumudi, he was additionally fined ₹1.15 lakhs. The verdict was delivered by Perumbavoor Fast Track POCSO court .

Sharafuddeen is a native of Pattimattom in Ernakulam district of Kerala. He had sexually asssaulted an underage female student for 3 months.

The matter came to light after another teacher at the Islamic seminary noticed that the victim was uncomfortable during a class on problems faced by teenagers.

On further enquiry, the girl revealed that Sharafuddeen sexually assaulted her at the terrace of the madrassa. Thereafter, the police was notified and a probe was initiated into the incident.

Sharafuddeen was arrested on 24th February 2022 after the victim recorded her statement with the Thadiyittaparambu police.