‘Sharia Court’, ‘Court Of Qazi’ have no legal recognition: Supreme Court

On April 28, the Supreme Court noted that the ‘Sharia Court’, ‘Court of Qazi’, or any other similar Court with a different name, have no legal recognition and their observations are not legally binding.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah referred to the 2014 judgment in Vishwa Lochan Madan vs Union of India which held that Sharia Courts and fatwas do not have legal sanction.

A woman had filed a plea in the Supreme Court, challenging the decision of the Allahabad High Court upholding the Family Court’s decision not to award her any maintenance on the ground that she was the cause for the dispute. The Family Court had noted that since the woman herself left her husband in this case, she is not entitled to any maintenance. The decision was based upon a compromise deed filed before a Court of Qazi.

Now, Supreme Court has directed the man to pay Rs.4,000 per month as maintenance to the appellant.