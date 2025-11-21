SIT files report against ‘activists’ who fuelled the Dharmasthala ‘mass burial’ hoax: Details

In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a report naming the notorious ‘activists’, who fuelled the Dharmasthala ‘mass burial’ hoax, as accused.

According to reports, the report was submitted to a local court in Karnataka’s Belthangady under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Section 215. The charges include giving false information, hiding evidence or attempting to mislead the investigation.

The SIT report names the sanitation worker, who was the first to fuel the hoax about mass burials in the temple town. Besides him, formal charges were filed against 5 other ‘activists’.

They include Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, Girish Mattannavar, Vittal Gowda, Jayant T and Sujatha Gowda. All of them campaigned for Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and investigation into dubious claims about ‘mass burials’ in Dharmasthala.

The SIT is now probing the malicious motivations, exaggerations, fabricated claims and actions of the ‘activists’ who attempted to defame the temple town.

As per reports, the local court will now review the SIT report and decide on further course of action against the accused.