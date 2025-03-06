Wednesday, June 11, 2025

South Korea accidentally drops 8 bombs on own citizens during joint exercise, 15 injured close to DPRK border

The South Korean air force has accidentally dropped 8 Mk-82 500-pound bombs from two KF-16 multi-role fighter aircraft during a joint military exercise with the US Air Force. The bombs hit the town of Pocheon in the Gyeonggi province on the northern parts of the country, barely 12 miles from the border of North Korea, as per reports.

The bombs hit residential areas and a church, injuring at least 15 civilians, 4 of whom are critically injured, as per reports.

“We are sorry for the damage caused by the abnormal drops. We wish the injured persons a speedy recovery”, the Korean air force said in a statement.

The ‘accident’ reportedly happened because a pilot entered the wrong coordinates into the system. Though the joint exercise with the US Air Force will continue for now, the live-fire drills have been halted.

