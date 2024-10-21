‘Jo chu**ye tamam is tarah ki baat’: SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav abuses DY Chandrachud over his comment on Ayodhya dispute, backpedals after outrage

On Monday (October 21), SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav courted controversy when he abused CJI Chandrachud on camera over his comment ‘prayed to God’ remark concerning the Ayodhya dispute.

Speaking to media, Yadav said, “Jab bhooton ko Zinda karte ho murdo ko to bhoot ban jate aur janta ke piche pad jate hai…jo chu**ye tamam is tarah ki baat karte hai…”

What He Said: "I dont Want TO Comment on This But जब भूतों को जिंदा करते हो मुर्दों को तो भूत बन जाते हैं और जनता के पीछे पड़ जाते हैं तमाम चू..ये इस तरह की बात करते है Should I Take Notice Of…"

It translates to: “I have no comments to make. When you resurrect the dead, they become ghosts that chase after justice. Where are they now?… Never mind, people like that keep making such statements. Should I really pay attention to them?”

However, controversy erupted after his abusive remarks seemingly made for the Chief Justice of India.

Trying to control the damage, Yadav backpedalled and denied making such a comment, adding that his remarks were for Bahraich violence.

He told news agency ANI, “No one asked me anything about the CJI. The CJI is a highly respected individual. I did not make any comments about him. I was asked about the Bahraich violence, and I responded to that.”

Addressing the controversy, Akhilesh Yadav said he was unaware of the objectionable remark made by his uncle. “We all have great respect for the CJI,” he stated.

‘Prayed to God for solution in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute’: CJI Chandrachud

The row erupted after Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud revealed on Sunday that he had prayed for a resolution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute before delivering the verdict, highlighting that those with faith will find a way through God. He made these comments while addressing residents in his hometown, Pune.

Reflecting on the three months he spent deliberating on the Ayodhya case, CJI Chandrachud said, “We often deal with cases where we don’t reach a solution. A similar situation arose with the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute), which was before me for three months.”

“I sat in front of the deity and told him that a solution must be found,” the Chief Justice said, as quoted by news agency PTI. Emphasising that he prays regularly, the CJI added, “Believe me, if you have faith, God will always provide a way.”