Sri Lankan Airlines uses Hindu epic Ramayana to promote the country as a tourist destination

The flag carrier of neighbouring Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan Airlines has released a new advertisement where they are trying to promote Sri Lanka as a tourist destination using the Hindu epic Ramayana.

The promotion for tourism to Sri Lanka focuses on the story of Ramayana, and highlights that all the places mentioned in the Hindu epic are real, and can be visited by people.

Sri Lankan Airlines @flysrilankan uses Hindu epic Ramayana to pitch the country as a tourism destination; lists key Ramayana Trail sites in Sri Lanka like Ravana cave, Sita Eliya etc pic.twitter.com/3xGxfF0bTW — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 10, 2024

The ad shows an old woman telling the story of Ramayana to her grandson, informing him about all the holy places in Sri Lanka that are mentioned in Ramayana.

The advertisement talks about Ravana’s abduction of Maa Sita and taking her to Lanka in Pushpak Vimana and keeping her in Ashok Vatika, Lord Hanuman’s journey to Lanka to find Maa Sita, burning of Lanka by Hanuman, construction of Ram Setu (which can still be seen today), Hanuman bringing Sanjeevni Booti, and eventually Lord Rama slaying Ravana. The ad also mentions Lord Rama establishing a Shivling at the place where Ravana used to pray to Lord Shiva.