During the festival of Diwali on 21st October, an attempt was made to disturb communal harmony in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh. Some statues of gods, which are representatives of the Sanatan religion, were found broken in the old town sector. Locals have blamed Muslims for the vandalism, triggering tension in the area.

🚨 SHOCKING! In UP’s Baghpat, peacefuls vandalised a 200-year-old Shiva temple at 2 a.m. — smashing ancient murtis and gates with iron rods.



👉 The Shivling was miraculously unharmed.

Locals erupted in protest, and police have detained three suspects. pic.twitter.com/UMbwuQYfcZ — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 23, 2025

These statues are significant for the local families because many families are staying around the temple area, and people have a special practice of praying during Diwali to seek blessings from their ancestors. On Wednesday, 22nd October, in the morning, when people discovered that the idols of deities were broken, anger spread among the people.

A crowd of people gathered at the location, and they informed the police and protested, calling for the arrest of the accused immediately.

Locals have blamed “antisocial elements” for being behind the act of vandalism, with others accusing members of the Muslim community of conducting the act. Locals also stated that this has been an issue for some time now. They stated that some individuals used to gamble and consume alcohol in front of the deities, and even after several complaints to the police, no legal action was taken till now.

As soon as the news of the incident was reported, Baghpat police and administration officials came to the site. They managed to calm the crowd. Arrangements are presently being made for reconsecrating the defaced deities in a proper manner. SP of Baghpat Suraj Kumar Rai appealed to the people to keep calm and not pay attention to any rumours.

इस सम्बन्ध में थाना कोतवाली बागपत पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अग्रिम आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) October 23, 2025

Responding to social media posts on the incident, Baghpat police stated that a case has been registered at Baghpat Kotwali Police Station under relevant sections in this regard, and further necessary legal action is being taken.

Police patrolling has been increased in the town. Police are also inquiring into the case by verifying CCTV footage and have set up a team to search for the suspects. Police officials inform that the situation is under control now and the region remains peaceful.