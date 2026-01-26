‘Successful India makes for a stable world’: EU chief ahead of “mother of all deals”

According to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, “a successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.” The remark was made before the historic trade deal between New Delhi and Brussels, on 26th January (Monday). “It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations,” she added on social media.

It is the honor of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations.



A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.



And we all benefit ↓ https://t.co/boeqFGv15Q — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 26, 2026

Von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, were the chief guests at Kartavya Path during the procession. The two joined President Droupadi Murmu in a traditional buggy to reach at the location. The fresh comments were made before the EU leaders met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 16th India-EU summit. The two parties are scheduled to sign the eagerly anticipated free trade agreement (FTA), repeatedly referred to as “the mother of all deals,” on 27th January.

On the other hand, with bilateral goods trade reaching USD 135 billion in FY 2023–2024, the European Union is already India’s biggest trading partner. According to officials, the deal could significantly increase trade between the two sides.

It is also expected to bring about a qualitative change in their relations across multiple areas, especially in light of the US tariff-driven policies, which have disrupted international trade. FTA talks between India and the EU were initiated in 2007; however, they were halted in 2013 due to disagreements. Nearly ten years later, in June 2022, the negotiations got back on track.

Meanwhile, India is reportedly set to drastically reduce import duties on cars from the European Union to 40% from the existing top of 110% ahead of the FTA.