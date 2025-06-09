Monday, June 9, 2025

Himachal Pradesh: Suleiman posted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during Operation Sindoor, abused Hindu deities, arrested

On SUnday, June 8, Police from Sirmaur arrested an accused named Suleiman over his anti-national acts. Accused Suleiman had posted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ along with offensive posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media account during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Accused Suleiman is a resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He runs a vegetable cart in Badripur, Paonta Sahib. On May 27, the police registered a case against Suleiman under the section of sedition after complaints were received against him from about ten people.

During Operation Sindoor, Suleiman had posted a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with broken pieces of a jet on his social media account with the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. Apart from this, Suleiman also reportedly posted offensive posts against Hindu deities hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

