Supreme Court asks Delhi government why not round-the-year firecracker ban

On Monday, November 11, the Supreme Court asked the Delhi Government why there wasn’t a year-round ban on firecrackers to address the chronic air pollution crisis in the national capital. Notably, right now Delhi government bans firecrackers only from October to New Year day.

The Supreme Court also criticised the Delhi government for failure to implement the crackers ban strictly. It is also examining the government order which provides exceptions for elections and weddings.

The Court observed, “We are of the view that no religion encourages any activity which creates pollution. If firecrackers are burnt in this fashion, it also affects the fundamental right to health of the citizens.”