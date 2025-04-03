Supreme Court orders to stop felling of trees in in 400 acres land near University of Hyderabad, asks registrar to submit report

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the deforestation drive ongoing at the Kancha Gachibowli area near the Hyderabad Central University campus on orders of the Telangana government.

As per reports, the apex court has ordered that no further felling of trees should take place in the area.

The Court instructed the Telangana High Court Registrar (Judicial) to visit the location immediately. The registrar has also been asked to submit an order to the court today itself.

Supreme Court says, “We direct the Chief Secretary of Telangana to ensure that until further order is passed by this court no further felling of trees be permitted in the Kancha Gachibowli forest.”



A bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih passed the order after an oral mention was made by senior advocate K Parameshwar.