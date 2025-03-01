Surge in freight train operations during Maha Kumbh 2025: EDFC traffic more than doubles

Freight train operations during Maha Kumbh 2025 saw more than a twofold increase compared to the 2013 and 2019 Kumbh Melas, reflecting a substantial rise in activity.

An official statement highlighted that with the start of the Maha Kumbh in January 2025, the DFC Network reached a major milestone in freight train operations. DFCCIL managed an average of 391 trains per day on DFC tracks, with the EDFC handling 209 trains daily and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) operating 182 trains per day.

In the 2013 Kumbh, an average of 72.62 freight trains ran daily, which rose to 78.21 per day during the 2019 event.

However, during the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) significantly boosted its operations, handling an average of 149.45 freight trains per day between January 11 and February 26, the key ‘Snan’ (bath) period.

Beyond its role in managing freight operations, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) also organized an exhibition camp in Prayagraj, attracting large numbers of devotees and visitors.

DFCCIL Managing Director Praveen Kumar visited the exhibition and praised the enthusiastic response. The exhibition offered valuable insights into the evolution of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project, its cutting-edge infrastructure, and the advanced technologies shaping freight transportation.