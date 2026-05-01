Senior IAS officer B Ashok, who was suspended for criticising Kerala’s LDF government’s policies on social media, lashed out at the government, alleging that it used public funds for publicity. B Ashok, who is serving as the Vice-Chancellor, Kerala Agricultural University, and Principal Secretary, Sainik Welfare Department, was placed under suspension on Wednesday (29th April).

Slamming Dr K M Abraham, Principal Chief Secretary of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Ashok said that a “caucus” of bureaucrats under Abhraham’s leadership have been working to ensure that the current LDF government retains power in the state. “Kerala IAS used to work in a most impartial way. But I’m sorry to say that a caucus of bureaucrats under the leadership of the CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (Abraham) has been operating for the last six months to ensure a third regime of the present government,” he said.

Speaking to the media about his suspension on Thursday (30th April), Ashok said that he was not bothered by the suspension. “This is the suspension order of a government which was dismissed by the people on April 9 (when Kerala assembly polls were held). The order will remain on the table. I am not going to challenge the suspension in the central administrative tribunal,” he stated.

Ashok alleged that Abraham has been working as the “second-in-command” in the cabinet and exercising excessive authority over the past five years. “IAS officers are not slaves. The approach over the past 10 years has been akin to that of a monarchy and it will end on May 4,” he said, insinuating that the LDF is set to lose the state assembly elections. He further said that 12 retired officials were appointed to key positions by the state government.

Ashok has reportedly approached the the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Ernakulam Bench, seeking contempt proceedings against chief secretary A Jayathilak. He alleged that the Kerala government violated an earlier order of the tribunal which reserved certain posts in the state for serving IAS officers.

According to Ashok, the Kerala government handed over the charge of excise commissioner, a post reserved for serving IAS officers as per the CAT order, to IPS officer J Kishore Kumar after removing M R Ajithkumar from the post. Notably, the CAT had ruled that key posts such as excise commissioner, director of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), and director general of the Institute of Management in Government (IMG) are IAS cadre posts and can be held only by serving IAS officers.