Tamil Nadu: 43-year-old man, acquitted in his father’s murder case, bludgeons his grandmother to death

A 43 year old man from Tamil Nadu, who was acquitted in the case of his father’s murder, has now killed his maternal grandmother to death. Reportedly, he killed his 94-year-old grandmother after she refused to give him money.

The deceased has been identified as R Nagalakshmi, from Sengattupatti. Police said that Nagalakshmi’s grandson, P Muraliraja, had a history of violence, having been accused of killing his father in 2016. However, Muraliraja was acquitted in that case for lack of evidence.

Muraliraja was acquitted because of insufficient evidence in the murder case of his father. Recently, he asked his maternal grandmother for money, and after being refused, he bludgeoned her to death with a pipe.

Muraliraja’s mother, P Banumathi, aged 70, discovered her mother’s dead body and filed a complaint with the police on September 29. Muraliraja has been absconding since then.