In a major policy decision, the Tamil Nadu government has authorised the euthanisation of diseased stray dogs, specifically those suspected to be infected with rabies. The move comes amidst a sharp increase in dog bite incidents across the state. Reportedly, children and even a woman IAS officer are among the recent victims. Public concern has mounted as rabies infections from stray dog bites have led to fatalities, including a youth who died after ignoring a minor bite.

Source: Sun News

According to media reports, the order states that stray dogs found to be infected with rabies or other contagious diseases may be humanely euthanised by registered veterinarians. The Animal Husbandry Department has been tasked with the responsibility. Notably, the order further added that proper burial procedures must be followed post-euthanisation. Authorities believe this targeted euthanisation of diseased dogs will reduce public health risks and help contain the menace in urban and rural areas alike.

Notably, according to the ABC Rules 2023, rabies-infested dogs must be allowed to die a natural death, which has raised serious concerns among experts.

