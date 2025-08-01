Tamil Nadu: DMK Councilor’s grandson among 3 arrested after a Chennai student was killed over a love triangle

The Thirumangalam police on Wednesday, July 30, arrested three youths, including the grandson of a DMK councilor, in connection with the murder of college student Nithin Sai.

Nithin Sai was killed after a Range Rover deliberately ran over a two-wheeler on which he was the pillion rider.

As per reports, the argument started between the college students over a relationship between two of the young men and a girl student.

Initially the case was thought to be of a road accident but investigations revealed that it was a deliberate murder.

The accused are S Chandru alias Chandrasekar (19) of KK Nagar, V Yashwin (18) of KK Nagar and J Aaron Sam (21) of Puzhal. Chandru is the grandson of K Dhana Sekaran, a DMK councilor and chairman of the standing committee (accounts) of the Greater Chennai Corporation.