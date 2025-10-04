Tamil Nadu: Extremists burn effigy of Lord Ram, raise slogans hailing Ravan, 4 arrested after video of desecration of Hindu deity goes viral

In a condemnable incident, an effigy of Lord Ram was set on fire by some extremists. They also raised slogans praising demon king Ravana. A video of the incident was posted on Facebook by a handle named ‘Fifth Tamil Sangam’, which went viral in no time, attracting widespread outrage.

The barbaric act of burning Lord Shri Ram's effigy is a direct continuation of the vile legacy started by E.V. Ramasamy, who garlanded #LordRam with slippers. The poison of Hindu-hatred sown then is being harvested now under the DMK regime is highly condemnable.



This is not a… pic.twitter.com/sutaWj0Jwk — Dr.SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) October 2, 2025

In the video, a group of men can be seen burning an effigy of Lord Ram wearing a garland of slippers. At the end of the video, a picture of ten-headed Ravana standing tall and carrying a Veena appears. The incident reportedly happened in the Guntur village of Thiruverumbur block in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

After the video sparked outrage on social media, the police swung into action. Members of several Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal, and VHP also staged protest outside the of SP Trichy.

Following immense pressure from @BJYMinTN , the DMK Govt. has finally arrested the 4 miscreants who burnt the effigy of Lord #Ram.



Our relentless fight for justice has yielded results. We will never tolerate insults against Hindu faith. #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/WiLyJICSpq — Dr.SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) October 3, 2025

According to a statement released by the Tamil Nadu police, a case has been registered regarding the incident under Sections 192,196(1)(a), 197, 299, 302 and 353(2) of the BNS. Four accused have been arrested in connection with the incident. TP Shankar, one of the accused, was arrested on 2nd October, and the other three accused, named TP Rajalingam, Napoleon, and Vasanthkumar, were arrested on 3rd October. An investigation is being conducted by the police in the case.