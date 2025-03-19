Telangana Assembly passes two Bills paving the way for providing 42% reservation for the Backward Classes in education and jobs

Telangana State Assembly passed two Bills on Monday (17th March) to make way for providing 42% reservation to the Backward Classes in government jobs, educational institutions and urban and rural local body elections. The Bills were supported by the BJP and the BRS in the state assembly.

The Bills entitled ‘Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of seats in educational institutions and of appointments for posts in services under the state) Bill, 2025’ and the ‘Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of seats in rural and urban local bodies) Bill, 2025’ were tabled months after the state government conducted a caste survey. In the survey, the Backward Classes including Muslim caste groups were found to be 56.33 per cent of the total population of the state.

Telangana is proud to lead the social revolution in #India



It is my honour to announce the longest pending demand of the subaltern groups since Indian Independence, the yearning of our brothers & sisters belonging to the Backward Castes, on being counted & recognised in an… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) March 17, 2025

Speaking in the assembly, the CM said that the former government had sent a proposal to the Governor to increase the reservation for the Backward Classes to 37% but his government withdrew the earlier proposal and sent the new one proposing a 42% reservation. The Congress party in Telangana had made an election promise before the 2023 assembly elections in the state to increase the reservation for the Backward Classes.