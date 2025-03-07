Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said he realised after becoming the chief minister that poll promises made by his party were untenable.

The shocking revelation was made during an interview at the India Today Conclave on Friday, March 7, where Reddy admitted to holding inaccurate beliefs about the state of government treasury before being elected to power.

When asked about promises and guarantees Congress made before the elections, including Rs 4,000 for unemployed youth, an embarrassed Reddy said, “Today, my state income is Rs 18,500 crore per month. I have to pay salaries and pensions worth Rs 6,500 crores. I have to pay Rs 6,500 crores on debts and interests. I am only left with Rs 5,000-5,500 crores for welfare development.”

“It is not that Telangana is doing good. I had a misunderstanding before being elected to power. After becoming the CM, I realised the true state of the finances,” he added.

“I don’t even have Rs 500 crores per month to spend on capital expenditure. What will be the future of the state?” Reddy lamented.

The Telangana chief minister also supported the argument of ending the politics of freebies, demanding a discussion involving all political parties to end it.