Telangana govt issues order, makes Telugu language mandatory in all schools including CBSE, ICSE and IB boards

The Telangana government has issued an order, making the Telugu language a mandatory subject in all schools in the state, including CBSE, ICSE and IB board schools.

The Telangana Government issued an order implementing Telugu as a compulsory subject in CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other Board-affiliated schools in Telangana.

The government order states that the Standard Telugu ‘SINGIDI’ will be replaced with simple Telugu ‘VENNELA’ (subject code 089) as per the CBSE subject list for the class IX from the 2025-26 education year. This means that from next year onwards students in all board schools in Telangana will have Telugu language as a subject in class 10 boards.

Though all state government schools in Telangana already teach Telugu as a compulsory subject, non-state boards such as CBSE, ICSE and IB have not been teaching the subject as mandatory. It has been an optional language for students to choose. However, after the current order, all schools would have to make Telugu a mandatory subject for students in class IX and X, meaning compulsory Telugu language teaching from class 1 till 10th.